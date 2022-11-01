Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 10:58

Two men arrested as gardaí seize €100k worth of drugs in Cork

Gardaí seized drugs worth over €100,000 and arrested two men following a search in Cobh, Co Cork, on Monday evening
James Cox

Gardaí seized drugs worth over €100,000 and arrested two men following a search in Cobh, Co Cork, on Monday evening.

Gardaí conducted the search, which was part of Operation Tara, just before 9pm. Cocaine estimated to be worth €90,580 and cannabis valued at €10,240 was seized by gardai along with €2,100 in cash.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and later taken to Cobh Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking), 1996.

The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

