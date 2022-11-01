Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 07:14

Fianna Fáil eyeing Justice and Foreign Affairs positions in Cabinet reshuffle

The news comes as it has been confirmed that the December 15th changeover date is to be delayed by several days to allow Mr Martin to attend his final EU summit in Brussels as Taoiseach.
Fianna Fáil eyeing Justice and Foreign Affairs positions in Cabinet reshuffle

Kenneth Fox

Fianna Fáil is eyeing up the Justice and Foreign Affairs portfolios after December’s reshuffle amid growing tensions with Fine Gael.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Táoiseach Micheál Martin is keen to take either over from current Justice Minister Helen McEntee or from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rather than doing a straight swap with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The news comes as it has been confirmed that the December 15th changeover date is to be delayed by several days to allow Mr Martin to attend his final EU summit in Brussels as Taoiseach.

It is increasingly unlikely that any senior Cabinet minister on the Fine Gael side will be demoted while there is still a belief Mr Martin will demote Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in the reshuffle.

It is expected most ministers will rotate to different positions at Cabinet with changes of personnel occurring at junior ministerial level.

Mr Varadkar, in addition to being Tánaiste, is also minister for enterprise, trade and employment and Mr Martin has previously occupied that post during his 14-year stint at Cabinet between 1997 and 2011.

The reason the party is keen to take on either Justice or Foreign Affairs is that they both have responsibility for affairs relating to Northern Ireland and it has been the cause of some angst that neither portfolio has been in the party’s control since entering Government in June 2020.

While it has been speculated in recent days that a move to Foreign Affairs is more likely, this has been discounted by party sources.

They have said should Mr Martin take over from Mr Coveney, it is a tacit signal to his party that he is on the way out, as the role will have him out of the country for long periods and would be an “invitation to his rivals to take him out”.

More in this section

Police treating fire at Orange Hall in Derry as hate crime Police treating fire at Orange Hall in Derry as hate crime
Belfast City Airport passenger numbers set to exceed pre-pandemic levels Belfast City Airport passenger numbers set to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Donncha O’Callaghan 'shaken to the core' by scenes in Somalia Donncha O’Callaghan 'shaken to the core' by scenes in Somalia
justiceirelandforeign affairstaoiseach micheál martincabinet reshuffle
Hundreds attend funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

Hundreds attend funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more