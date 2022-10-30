Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 10:08

Teenager dies in Co Kerry road traffic collision

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:15pm on Saturday, at Derrymore East, Tralee.
Fiachra Gallagher

A teenager has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kerry.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 5:15pm on Saturday, at Derrymore East, Tralee.

The young woman was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries, gardaí said.

Other occupants in the car escaped uninjured.

The road is currently closed in order for a technical examination to be carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the main Tralee to Camp road, specifically Derrymore East, between 4:45pm and 5:30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111

