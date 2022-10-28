Gardaí investigating after armed cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses following an armed cash in transit robbery in Dublin 8, on Thursday.

At approximately 4.15pm, a man armed with a suspected firearm approached and threatened a cash-in-transit security staff member at gun point outside convenience store and post office on New Street South.

He fled from the scene with a cash box in a car that was waiting nearby.

No shots were fired and none of the security personnel were physically harmed in the course of the incident.

The car is described as a dark grey Volkswagen Touran. It's understood this car was driven on the incorrect side of the road towards Clanbrassil Street as it left the area.

Gardaí at Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to motorists who were on New Street South to check for video footage (including dash cam) recorded in the area at the time and make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.