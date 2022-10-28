Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees told they must leave Dublin hotel

More than 400 asylum seekers and refugees from Ukraine living in a hotel in north Dublin have been told they will have to move elsewhere.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry had a six-month contract to provide accommodation, but according to the Irish Examiner, the residents have now been told the contract will not be renewed.

“The moves to alternative accommodation will commence shortly and we will be carrying them out over the coming weeks,” the residents were informed by letter from the Department of Integration.

The move will be particularly disruptive for dozens of families whose children have been attending schools in the surrounding area.

The letter also tells the refugees: "Due to the severe pressure on the availability of IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Services], we will not be in position to take requests for moves to particular locations."

The Crowne Plaza is one of 365 hotels housing refugees where the contract will expire between now and Christmas.

It is unknown how many hotels will discontinue their contract with the State, or whether some will re-sign shorter contracts until late spring when the tourist season begins.

Earlier this month, the Government U-turned on moving 135 Ukrainians, mainly women and children, from a hotel in Killarney to make room for 200 male asylum seekers seeking international protection.

The Cabinet will on Friday discuss measures aimed at boosting the availability of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees after 43 were forced to sleep in Dublin Airport last weekend. Government sources told the Irish Examiner that they are hopeful this weekend will not see similar scenes, but accepted that is not guaranteed.

The payment for families taking in Ukrainian refugees is set to be doubled from €400 to €800 as the Government scrambles to find accommodation for arrivals fleeing the war.

Cabinet will also consider a proposal which could see Ukrainians pay for their own food in new hotel contracts and the use of local authorities to oversee the provision of pledged accommodation. A further 200 modular homes are also being planned.