Gardaí name man (65) who died after violent assault in Co Westmeath

Stefan Nivelles Posschier was found dead at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, on Tuesday evening
Gardaí have named the victim of a fatal assault in Co Westmeath.

Stefan Nivelles Posschier (65) was found dead at a house in Rattin, near Kinnegad, on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí said he was violently assaulted and died as a result of his injuries.

A postmortem was conducted on Wednesday by the State pathologist at Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. The results are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said.

An incident room has been established at Mullingar Garda Station. No arrests have been made.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone that met with or saw Mr Posschier or interacted with him on social media on the days prior to the discovery of his body.

Gardaí can be contacted at the incident room in Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or through any Garda station.

