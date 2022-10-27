Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:06

Government parties see support rise in latest opinion poll

The Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows Fine Gael with a four-point increase in support since the last poll in July
Government parties see support rise in latest opinion poll

The three Government parties have seen a rebound in support since the summer with voters taking a more positive view of the Coalition, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Irish Times/Ipsos poll shows support for all three Government parties has risen, with Fine Gael seeing a four-point increase since the last poll in July, while Fianna Fáil and the Green Party see a marginal increase of one point.

Support for the Opposition has dropped, with Sinn Féin and Labour losing a point each and Independents/others falling away by four points, driven by a sharp four-point fall for Independents.

Despite the marginal fall in support, Sinn Féin remains by far the most popular party, 13 points ahead of Fine Gael and 14 ahead of Fianna Fáil.

The results show that the public mood towards the Coalition has softened since the summer, despite the continuing cost-of-living crisis, suggesting that the multibillion-euro expenditure in the budget has begun to take effect.

The satisfaction ratings for the three Coalition leaders and for the Government as a whole have also jumped noticeably since the summer.

Satisfaction with the Government has increased by nine points, to 40 per cent, since July, while Taoiseach Micheál Martin has seen his personal rating jump by five points to 45.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is up by eight points to 44 per cent and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is up by five to 20 per cent. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald sees her approval rating increase slightly by two points to 45 per cent.

The poll was conducted among 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies between October 23rd-25th. Respondents were interviewed at their own homes. The accuracy is estimated at plus or minus 2.8 per cent.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Interest rate hike could help ‘contain’ house prices and inflation, Varadkar says Interest rate hike could help ‘contain’ house prices and inflation, Varadkar says
Modular homes for Ukraine refugees in Cork could take three or four months Modular homes for Ukraine refugees in Cork could take three or four months
green partyleo varadkardailmicheal martinpoliticseamon ryanfine gaelsinn féinfianna failmary lou mcdonaldopinion pollirish times/ ipsos poll
Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

Experimental Lego cafe opens for adults in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more