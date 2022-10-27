Young Irish woman dies after 'allergic reaction' to coffee in Japan

Sarah Slater

A young Irish woman who became seriously ill in Japan after an allergic reaction to soya-based coffee has died.

Aika Doheny, who was in her 20s, had travelled to Japan on holiday and to visit family. She became seriously ill earlier this month when she drank what is believed to have been a soya-based coffee.

It is understood that several efforts were made to ease the allergic reaction with the use of an epipen, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tokyo.

The young woman remained in intensive care in the Japanese hospital and was later repatriated to Ireland by medical air ambulance.

However, Ms Doheny died at St James’s Hospital in Dublin this week.

Ms Doheny, from Kilkenny, was working at NUI Galway as a research assistant.

Her death notice on rip.ie reads: "Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends."

Her funeral will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in St John’s Church, Kilkenny, and will be followed by a private cremation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case. "As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," a statement said.