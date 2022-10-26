Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 06:14

Investigation launched after body of man discovered in Co Westmeath

The body of a man in his 60s was discovered by gardaí in a house on Tuesday
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.

Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Office of the State Pathologist and garda technical bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

gardaibodyco westmeathmilltownpassrattin
