Investigation launched after body of man discovered in Co Westmeath

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in Co Westmeath.

Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, the body of a man in his 60s was discovered in a house at Rattin near Milltownpass.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The Office of the State Pathologist and garda technical bureau have been requested to assist in the investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.