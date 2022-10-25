Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 09:23

WhatsApp goes down for users across Ireland and the UK

The messaging platform began suffering problems shortly before 8am on Tuesday
WhatsApp goes down for users across Ireland and the UK

Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent

Messaging platform WhatsApp has gone down for users across Ireland and the UK, with thousands taking to social media to complain that they are unable to send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

WhatsApp has confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working to fix the problem.

After opening the app on Tuesday morning, users have found that while they can still access their conversations, the app is failing to deliver new messages, or send any that they attempt to transmit.

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so, leaving users unable to send or receive any messages.

According to the service status website Downdetector, users began reporting issues with WhatsApp at just before 8am on Tuesday morning, with more than 12,000 reports of issues reported to the website by 8.30am.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.

In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

More in this section

Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told Man on trial for allegedly raping wife using household objects said he believed she consented, court told
Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly Commemorative coin honours Luke Kelly
Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees Plans agreed to accelerate work to provide further accommodation for refugees
technologywhatsappmessaging
Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered near railway track in Dublin

Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered near railway track in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more