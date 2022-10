Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman whose body was discovered near a railway track in Dublin on Monday.

The woman's remains were found in Broombridge, Dublin 7.

Gardaí confirmed the woman's body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Morgue on Monday afternoon.

"A post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation," the garda statement added.