Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 18:18

Pfizer to invest in €1 billion biotech facility in Dublin

The pharma giant already employs over 1,700 people at the site at Grange Castle.
Pfizer's €1 billion investment in a new plant in Clondalkin in Dublin is being welcomed.

The Business Post reported on Sunday that construction of the new biotech manufacturing facility will commence next summer, with a completion date at the end of 2026.

Local Councillor Trevor Gilligan said that he welcomed the decision for  Pfizer to invest in the Clondalkin facility.

"A lot of jobs will be created during the construction phase as well, which will continue up until 2026.

"Grange Castle... it's a state of the art facility here in Clondalkin, it hosts a wide range of multinationals, from IT, research and development to pharma, and one of the companies there is obviously Pfizer, one of the biggest pharma companies in the world.

"They could choose to go anywhere, but they continue to invest in Grange Castle, and so I welcome that decision," Mr Gilligan said.

The Business Post reports that the investment by the US multinational company will represent "the largest pharma investment in [the] history of the State".

Pfizer operates five sites in Ireland: three in Dublin, one in Newbridge, Co Kildare, and one in Ringaskiddy in Co Cork. It has maintained a presence in Irelnad for over 50 years.

