Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 09:35

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The headlines from Saturday's national newspapers
The Tory leadership race in the UK, HSE spending and Ireland's boxing success in Montenegro are covered on Saturday's front pages.

The Irish Times' headline reads: 'Sunak favourite in Tory leadership race', as the former chancellor looks set to compete against former prime minister Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt.

The paper also reports on plans to evacuate Irish troops from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Irish Examiner has an image from the European Women's Championships where five Irish boxers are in contention for gold.

The paper also reports the HSE spent €15.5 million 'but cannot say how many agency staff hired'.

Meanwhile, The Echo reads 'Nurses: Mercy is unsafe', reporting that Cork's Mercy University Hospital is 'at breaking point'.

The Irish Sun carries an interview with comedian PJ Gallagher, while the Irish Independent reads: 'TDs can claim expenses for office energy costs'.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail's headline is: 'Majority do not back Irish dancing chiefs', reporting that 94 per cent of dancers want change at the top of the 'scandal-hit body'.

In Britain, Saturday’s papers are consumed by the latest turmoil to beset the embattled Conservative Party as leadership contenders emerge.

The Daily Mirror expresses alarm that recently ousted prime minister Boris Johnson is flying back from his Caribbean holiday to the UK to try to “worm” his way back into No 10.

The Daily Star reacts with similar derision to the prospect while sticking to its vegetable theme, comparing Mr Johnson to an aubergine.

The Sun and the Daily Express have the ex-PM confirming that he is “up for” trying to take back his old job.

The i Weekend, The Guardian and The Independent lead with the three contenders who have thrown their hats into the ring.

The Daily Mail muses over the possibility of a pact between Mr Johnson and his former chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Telegraph says Mr Sunak is in the lead with the number of MPs backing him.

The Times carries a warning from William Hague, a former Tory leader, that bringing Mr Johnson back would “prove fatal” and trigger a death “spiral” for the party.

FT Weekend also carries warnings about the possibility of Mr Johnson’s return to No 10, this time from investors and some Tory MPs, who say he could cause further political and economic turmoil.

