Clifden District Hospital to stay open despite 'crisis point' staffing situation, says HSE

Fiachra Gallagher

The HSE have committed to staffing Clifden District Hospital on a "day-by-day basis" after acknowledging that the staffing situation at the facility has reached a "crisis point".

They have also committed to run a "bespoke" recruitment campaign for nurses at the facility.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation surrounding the future of the facility in north Connemara.

On Friday, a meeting took place between HSE management, local representatives and Friends of Fatima, a hospital support group, to discuss on-going issues at the hospital.

In a statement, the HSE said they would continue "to staff the service on a day by day basis, and further advised that they will undertake a number of measures agreed at the meeting.

"Such measures includes organising a meeting with local GP’s and Westdoc in relation to respite.

"Assurances were also given that the Day Service will continue in Clifden District Hospital and efforts will be made to expand it," the statement read.

In September, they offered to transfer a number of respite patients at the facility to Merlin Park University Hospital in Galway City.

Local media reported that this led to fears that the HSE were considering cutting respite services at the facility.

On Thursday, it was reported that SIPTU members working at the hospital were to be balloted for industrial action, following a dispute over changes to their conditions of employment.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) criticised "mixed messaging" from the HSE following the conclusion of Friday's meeting.

"The mixed messaging from the HSE on the very serious issues in Clifden District Hospital is causing huge confusion for staff in Clifden District Hospital, who have been an afterthought in what has transpired today.

"The INMO is clear that this is no way to deal with patient facing staff and the wider community. The employer must now deal directly with staff and their unions," a spokesperson said.

An earlier statement on Friday from the INMO slammed the HSE's apparent decision to close the hospital, but this was later disproven.

Councillor Eileen Mannion confirmed to BreakingNews.ie that the hospital was not closing.