Larger mortgages could increase house prices, economist warns

Vivienne Clarke

Increased credit could lead to higher house prices, economist Dr Barra Roantree has warned, stressing the Central Bank needs to strike a balance.

Dr Roantree was speaking to Newstalk Breakfast amid reports that the Central Bank is to announce changes to mortgage lending rules.

It is expected that the income-to-loan ratio will be increased to allow borrowers to access credit equivalent to four times their income, up from the current 3.5.

Dr Roantree said it will be important to see how the Central Bank will decide on interest rates, adding it could come up with a solution that was “more blended”.

He also said there was a case for making “tweaks” to the current regulations.

Rising interest rates could impact housing prices and could squeeze some people out of the market, he warned, while also questioning the Government's decision to introduce a concrete levy to help fund the Mica Redress Scheme.

On Tuesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe confirmed the levy would be halved from 10 to 5 per cent following concerns raised by a number of Cabinet ministers.

However, Dr Roantree said the levy, even at five per cent, was “tokenistic” rather than substantial given how small its contribution would be compared to the cost of the redress scheme.

The levy was going to be economically damaging and was punishing the wrong people – new home buyers, he said.

The basics of economics show the levy will be passed on to purchasers, he explained, and could have an impact on building costs.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he added, suggesting there are other ways for the Government to raise funds in much less economically damaging ways.