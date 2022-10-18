What the regional papers say: Fatal house fire in Co Roscommon, Laois arrests target organised crime

Two regional papers cover a tragic fatal house fire in Co Roscommon this week, while others cover garda arrests in a sting against organised crime, and a new campaign advocating for vital services for children with Down Syndrome.

The Western People leds with the death of Vivian Doohan, who died in a blaze at her home in Friary Park, Ballaghaderreen. Local Sinn Féin councillor Michael Mulligan said the local community were numbed by the tragedy.

The lead story in the Roscommon Herald covers news of a temporary stay on an order for a dog — belonging to Co Roscommon man Donal Rogers — to be put down. The case of Kim the dog received national attention earlier this year. The paper also reports on the tragic house fire in Ballaghaderreen.

The Waterford News & Star reports that a man's death aboard an Iarnród Éireann service from Waterford to Dublin has raised questions — most notably, why there are no defibrillator facilities on inter-city trains.

The Kildare Nationalist has good news for the community of Athy — the new Sláintecare Healthy Communities initiative will deliver increased health and wellbeing services to the town.

The Laois Nationalist reports that a number of arrests have been made in the Portlaoise area as gardaí target an international organised crime group known as Black Axe.

The Nationalist carries the story of Miki Musial, a four-year-old Carlow boy with Down Syndrome who must travel to Poland to access vital therapies. Meanwhile, parents of children with Down Syndrome in Carlow have launched a new campaign to fight for services, dubbed 'You Forgot About Me'.