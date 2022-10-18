Gardaí arrest man in Drogheda after seizure of drugs worth €61,000

Kenneth Fox

Gardaí have arrested a man aged 42 years old after a seizure of suspected herbal cannabis and cocaine worth €61,000.

They said it was part of an ongoing investigation targeting people suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Drogheda area.

It was a joint operation conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit.

Gardaí said the man is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.