Junior Cert results will be released on November 23rd

James Cox

Transition year and fifth year students will receive their Junior Cert results on Wednesday, November 23rd, five months since they sat their exams.

The State Examinations Commission has cited a shortage of examiners and the second sitting of the Leaving Cert as some of the reasons for the delay.

A small number of subjects, where examiner availability was a particular issue, are still being marked.

The delayed results for 68,000 students will be available at schools from the morning of Wednesday, November 23rd, and online from 4pm.

The SEC said it understands parents and students may be disappointed with the delay, but that the mentioned factors made it unavoidable.

An SEC statement read: "Unlike in the summer marking period, teachers are in schools during the day and only available to mark at evenings and weekends.

"The SEC has an absolute responsibility to examination candidates to ensure that their work is marked to the highest standards of quality and integrity and the Commission must be able to stand over the results it issues each year.

"The SEC is extremely grateful for the significant efforts of those teachers who undertook the crucial role of marking the state examinations this year. In advance of the 2023 examinations, the SEC will be reviewing with all of the stakeholders how best to ensure the availability of teachers in the required numbers to complete this important examination work."