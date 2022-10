A woman in her 70s has died in a house fore in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí, paramedics and the local fire service attended the scene, and found her remains inside the property.

Her body has been removed to Roscommon Mortuary, the coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will be scheduled.

The scene has been cordoned off for a technical examination to take place.