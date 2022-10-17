Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 11:47

Jeremy Hunt scales back energy price cap and tax cuts as he acts to stabilise markets

The new Chancellor has ditched promised tax cuts by his predecessor saying the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20p.
Jeremy Hunt scales back energy price cap and tax cuts as he acts to stabilise markets

By Gavin Cordon

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the UK Government, has dramatically scaled back support for household energy bills and ditched tax cuts promised by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng as he seeks to restore stability following weeks of turmoil on the financial markets.

In an emergency statement, Mr Hunt said the energy price guarantee – which had been due to cap prices for two years – will end in April after which time the Government will look to target help on those most in need.

He said that he is abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p – which had been due to be brought forward to April – and that it would remain at 20p in the pound until the country can afford to reduce it.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

The cut in dividend tax promised by his predecessor will also go, along with VAT-free shopping for overseas tourists, the freeze on alcohol duty and the easing of the IR35 rules for the self-employed.

Mr Hunt said the tax measures alone would bring in £32 billion after economists estimated the Government was facing a £60 billion black hole in the public finances.

In a televised statement, the Chancellor – who only took office on Friday – warned of more “tough” decisions to come.

“Governments cannot eliminate volatility in markets but they can play their part and we will do so,” he said.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place
Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War
politicstoryliz trussu turnjeremy hunt
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more