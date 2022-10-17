Mon, 17 Oct, 2022 - 09:39

Public consultation to be held on banning ‘wasteful’ disposable vapes

Minister of State Ossian Smyth said the products were seen strewn around Irish festivals this summer.
Public consultation to be held on banning ‘wasteful’ disposable vapes

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The Government is to carry out a public consultation over a number of months looking to ban “wasteful” disposable vape products, a junior minister has said.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth, who has responsibility for public procurement, eGovernment and the circular economy, said that research shows around half of young people who vape use disposable vapes.

“My concern as someone responsible for the circular economy, is that this product, which contains lithium iron batteries, electronics and so on, is used for a very short period of time and then thrown away,” he said on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

“And that is just very wasteful, and it’s also something that has happened very suddenly in the last number of months that these suddenly appeared.

“If you went to a summer festival, you would have seen these very brightly coloured tubes all over the ground everywhere. So they’re an innovation which I think is making the world a worse place.”

Mr Smyth mentioned the Circular Economy Act that allows a ban on single-use products and the EU’s single use plastic directive as possible ways to ban disposable vapes.

“I know you can never completely ban a product. There are always ways to find your way around it. But we’re at the stage now where it’s the default option,” he said.

The Government is currently advancing its tobacco and nicotine inhaling products bill through the Irish parliament, which aims to regulate the strength of the products and the age group they can be sold to.

Mr Smyth said that this is priority legislation for the current Dail term and that he expects it to be implemented within the coalition government’s term in office.

More in this section

Youngest Creeslough victim and father ‘side by side’ in life and death Youngest Creeslough victim and father ‘side by side’ in life and death
Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place Over a thousand homes without power as weather warning in place
Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes Filmmaker turned poet creates book and clothing line inspired by wild landscapes
irishossian smythvapecircular economy
Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War

Bomb squad called to museum after couple donate 'gift' from first World War

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more