Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 18:04

Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and strong winds in several counties

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Munster, Connacht, and Donegal until 10pm on Sunday
Heavy rain and strong winds will continue to impact the western half of the country until Monday.

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Munster, Connacht, and Donegal until 10pm on Sunday.

Met Éireann has also issued a yellow warning for strong winds in counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 12pm on Monday. The forecaster said winds of up to 50-65km/h and gusts of 90-110km/h are likely to cause disruption.

The conditions caused power outages at several thousand homes in Salthill, Fermoy, Ballina, and Castlecomer on Saturday evening.

Spot flooding and slippery road conditions were also reported in some areas across the country.

There will be a return to better weather on Tuesday across the country with highest temperatures of between 13 and 16 degrees, but Wednesday will be a wet day in many places, Met Éireann said.

Thursday will see a mostly dry start with sunny spells and similar temperatures of between 13 to 16 degrees.

