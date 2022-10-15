Met Éireann issues warnings for thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain

Western counties are expected to be battered by wind and rain over the next three days.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Donegal until 9pm on Saturday night.

The areas affected are likely to see heavy showers with strong winds and possible hail.

There may be spot flooding and dangerous road conditions as a result.

⚠️Status Yellow rain & wind warnings issued⚠️



They will be in effect on Sunday & Monday



Please see the following links for information regarding your localityhttps://t.co/Xg3aMJ3X6ihttps://t.co/l8JdKffo4z pic.twitter.com/lmIy8ojTC4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2022

On Sunday three more yellow weather warnings are in place. A wind and rain warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal with spells of heavy rain expected from 1pm to 10pm.

The high winds will persist in Kerry and Limerick until 6am on Monday morning and counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until midday on Monday.

Disruption is expected with winds gusting at up to 100 km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas.

There will be a return to better weather on Tuesday across the country, with highest temperatures of between 13 and 16 degrees.