What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages focus on a range of stories, from proposals to ease the refugee crisis to comments from the Garda Commissioner saying that Kinahan gang members are likely to be arrested abroad.

The Irish Times reports that a fundamental rethink of how to approach housing refugees is being planned by Government.

The Irish Examiner lead with comments from Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who said it is likely that the leaders of the Kinahan crime gang will be arrested abroad.

The Echo focus on a jobs announcement in Cork as GE Healthcare are set to invest €30.5 million in their Cork campus resulting in 140 new jobs.

The Irish Daily Mail lead with a piece about romance fraudsters making over €64 million in Ireland from scamming people.

The Irish Daily Star lead with a piece about €1 million being raised for the community of Creeslough in the wake of last weekend's tragedy.

The Irish Daily Mirror focus on comments from the head of a public body set up to protect tenant's rights saying renters should pay more to protect their leases.

Meanwhile, in the UK the reaction to a “day of chaos” in Downing St dominates the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Times, The Independent, FT Weekend and The Guardian all lead with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and ditching a major chunk of her mini-budget in a bid to rescue her premiership.

Guardian front page, Saturday 15 October 2022: A day of chaos

The Telegraph, Daily Express and iWeekend report the move has done little to calm Tory rebels, who are plotting to replace Ms Truss as leader “within days”.

'Truss clings to power after axing Kwarteng'



'Truss clings to power after axing Kwarteng'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/BTtw0BkHtz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 14, 2022

“Time’s up” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, while the Daily Mail asks: “How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?”

Meanwhile, the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the saga.

And The Sun carries the death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best-known for his portrayal of Hagrid in Harry Potter.