Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 11:12

Irish inflation drops to 8.2% amid cost-of-living squeeze

This is the twelfth straight month where the annual increase for the CSO's Consumer Price Index has been at least 5 per cent
Tomas Doherty

Irish inflation dropped slightly to 8.2 per cent in September, down from an annual increase of 8.7 per cent in the previous month, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is the twelfth straight month where the annual increase for the CSO's Consumer Price Index has been at least 5 per cent, triggering the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades.

Household energy costs were the main drivers of the change with the cost of home heating oil up by almost 84 per cent, electricity up by 36 per cent and gas prices by 53 per cent.

While the price of both diesel and petrol in September were lower than in August, diesel prices rose by over 32 per cent in the year and petrol was up by over 15 per cent.

csoinflationconsumer price indexcost of living
