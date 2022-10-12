President Higgins attends funeral of Creeslough blast victim

PA Reporters

President Michael D Higgins is attending the latest funeral for a victim of the Creeslough service station explosion.

The funeral service for James O’Flaherty (48) is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

James O’Flaherty, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal (Garda Press Office/PA)

Mr O’Flaherty was originally from Sydney in Australia but had been living in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough, with his wife and son.

Ten people were killed in Friday’s explosion.

Gardaí continue to investigate the cause of the explosion in a building complex which included the service station, a shop and apartments. The matter is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Two of the 10 victims – Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill – were laid to rest after funeral Masses in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The 10 victims were aged from five to 59.

President Michael D Higgins attending a funeral for one of the victims of the Creeslough blast (PA)

The other victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garw; 14-year-old Leona Harper; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

A joint service will be held for Ms O’Donnell and her son James at St Michael’s in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Harper’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton, Co Donegal, on Thursday.

Mrs Martin, a mother of four, will also be laid to rest on Thursday with a service at St Michael’s.

Mr Kelly will be laid to rest at St Michael’s on Friday morning.