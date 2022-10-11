Judge imposes ban on naming accused and victim in Limerick child murder case

David Raleigh

A woman charged with murdering a four-year-old Limerick boy can no longer be legally named publicly, after a judge on Tuesday imposed reporting restrictions on all parties involved in the case.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican said the woman, and a man who allegedly assisted the woman, as well as the boy, all cannot not be named because the case involves a "minor".

The woman and the man were initially charged last week — at that hearing reporting restrictions were not sought by the State nor by the two accused persons defence solicitors and all parties were legally identified in subsequent media coverage.

At Tuesday’s hearing, before Limerick District Court, Judge Coolican enquired if there were any reporting restrictions imposed in the case.

In response, prosecuting Garda Sergeant, Sean Murray, said the State had not sought restrictions and that the court had not imposed any restrictions during the initial hearing of both accused persons last week.

Sgt Murray pointed out to the judge that, following last week’s hearing, the charges and identities of the two accused had been "widely reported" in the media.

Sergeant Murray said the State had not instructed him to seek reporting restrictions.

The accused woman’s solicitor Lee-Anne Purcell, Darach McCarthy & Co Solicitors, Limerick City, said she would make enquiries, and she told the judge, "I don't know if it’s possible".

Following a brief adjournment allowing Ms Purcell to seek instructions, she made an application for reporting restrictions on the named parties, as "it relates to a minor".

Sergeant Murray told Ms Purcell her application was "a matter for yourself" and he again pointed out "there was no mention of it last week".

Judge Coolican interjected, asking Sgt Murray "are you objecting to the application", to which Sgt Murray replied "no, I have no instructions on it".

Judge Coolican said she was "satisfied" to impose restrictions on the identification of all parties, as well as specific locations related to the case.

Sergeant Murray said the Book of Evidence was "awaited" and he made an application that the woman be remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

The woman appeared before the court on Tuesday via a video-link inside Limerick Prison where she is being held on remand on a charge that she did murder the boy in March last year.

She is also facing one count of child cruelty in respect of the boy around the same date.

The woman consented to the hearing going ahead despite not being able to see the proceedings, due to an anomaly with the video-link system. She confirmed her name and that she could hear the proceedings. The court heard there was an "ongoing problem" with the video-link between the court and the prison.

The woman was remanded in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court, via video-link, on November 8th.

Following a hearing last week the man was remanded on bail to appear before the court on November 3rd.

The man is charged with one count of assisting an alleged offender, namely the woman; one count of child endangerment; and two counts off child cruelty.

The man and woman were arrested at separate addresses in Co Limerick, last Thursday, October 6th.

Gardaí told a court hearing held on October 7 that the two accused had each “made no reply” when charged with the offences.

The man was bailed last week on a number of conditions, including that he must be available to Gardai 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via a charged and in-credit mobile phone.

The court heard last week that failure to answer his phone to Gardai will be considered a breach of the man’s bail terms and he will be liable to be taken into custody.