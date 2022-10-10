Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 16:12

Convicted killer jailed for stabbing three men outside Dublin pub

Daniel Fitzpatrick (32) was extradited from England following a European Arrest Warrant
Sonya McLean

A convicted killer has been jailed for three and half years after he stabbed three men outside a Dublin pub seven years ago.

Daniel Fitzpatrick (32) later fled to England and failed to appear for a court hearing for the assaults.

He was convicted of manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court in July 2017 following a one punch assault. He was subsequently returned to Ireland on a European Arrest Warrant and has been in custody since.

Fitzpatrick, previously of Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin 11, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting the three men outside the pub on Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin on September 9th, 2015.

He has 22 other previous convictions for more minor offences.

Judge Martin Nolan said Fitzpatrick had, for his own reasons, “totally over-reacted” to a situation and got involved in an argument with some other men outside the pub.

The three victims in this case had actually approached the group in an attempt to break up the row.

Detective Garda Alan Roche said one of the three victims suffered tendon damage to one of his arms, of which he still does not have full function. He also has a large scar across the back of his head. The other two men were treated for stab wounds in hospital but have recovered from their injuries.

No victim impact reports were handed in to the court.

Det Gda Roche said it is unclear what Fitzpatrick used as a weapon in the attacks, but a metal bar with a sharply pointed end was found near the scene, with gardaí assuming it to have been used in the incident.

Judge Martin Nolan imposed a three-and-a-half year jail term for the more serious assault and two concurrent sentences of two years for the other two. He backdated the sentences to July 2020 when Fitzpatrick first went into custody.

