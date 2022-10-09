Two assaulted after men break into Co Wicklow property

Gardaí have appealed for information after multiple men forced their way into a Co Wicklow property and assaulted two people.

The aggravated burglary took place in The Links, Arklow, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

Two men, one aged in his 30s and another in his 40s, were assaulted in the course of the incident and were both taken to St Vincent's Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Gardaí said they want to speak to anyone who was in the Dock Road/Abbeylands Hill area of Arklow between 1-2pm on Saturday who may have witnessed anything.

Anyone with information can contact Arklow Garda station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.