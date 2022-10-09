Former Irish Examiner owner Ted Crosbie dies aged 91

The Taoiseach has led tributes to Ted Crosbie, a Cork businessman and the former owner of the Irish Examiner, who has died aged 91.

Born Thomas Edward Crosbie in 1931, Ted was the great-grandson of Thomas Crosbie, who took over what was then the Cork Examiner newspaper in 1872.

Paying tribute to his father, the former chairman of Landmark Media, Tom Crosbie, said Ted was keenly aware of the position of the Examiner in Cork and its importance to that community.

“He was a great newsman and a great newspaper man – he got it. He knew the importance of professional journalism, the importance of independent journalism – independence with a small ‘i’.

“He grew up in the business. There were three generations before him and when we talk about dad’s legacy, he was continuing what was passed down from previous generations.”

Educated at the Christian Brothers College, he spent his summer holidays at the paper's offices, learning the ins and outs of the business from the ground up.

After secondary school, Crosbie studied for a degree at University College Cork, graduating in 1952.

Thereafter, he joined the family firm – Thomas Crosbie Holdings – on a full-time basis.

In his roles as technical director and chief executive, he helped introduce a raft of technological advances to the Examiner, and its sister paper the Echo, bringing both into the era of Offset printing in 1976, many years before other national papers followed suit.

Ted assumed the role of chief executive in the early 1980s, a position he remained in until 1993.

In 2013, the firm went into receivership. It was subsequently purchased by Landmark Media, a company backed by Tom Crosbie and his father, who were shareholders of Thomas Crosbie Holdings.

When The Irish Times acquired Landmark in 2018, Ted Crosbie's five-generation-long family association with the Examiner came to an end.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed the impact Mr Crosbie had on Cork during his lifetime.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Crosbie, a man whose life was woven into the very fabric of his home city of Cork for more than nine decades.

"Ted was one of the nicest people you could ever meet; witty, erudite and insightful. He was good company always.

"Ted had a beautiful writing style, and when he wrote a letter to you, you were left in no doubt how serious he was about the matter at hand.

"As chief executive of the newspaper group including the Irish Examiner and Evening Echo, Ted was a true pioneer of modern Irish media, with a keen scientific and business mind, and a passion for enriching the charitable, cultural and social life of his city and country.

"Ted’s rich legacy includes the first full colour national newspapers produced in Ireland, as well as innovations in print and digital technologies that were years ahead of his competitors.

"I know his love of newsprint and ink was matched by his love of sailing, and a long association with the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

"A true gentleman, Ted will be sorely missed in his native city and beyond. My sympathies go to his children Tom, Liz, Andrew, Ed, and Sophie, and all his wider family and friends."