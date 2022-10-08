November date announced for €400 Fuel Allowance lump-sum payment

Muireann Duffy

The €400 lump-sum payment for all households in receipt of the Fuel Allowance will be paid on the week commencing November 14th.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed the date on Saturday as she launched the Fuel Allowance season.

The additional payment was announced as part of Budget 2023, brining the total value of the Fuel Allowance (weekly payments plus lump-sum) to €1,324 per household.

This season's Fuel Allowance scheme will run for 28 weeks and will include 371,000 households.

The allowance of €33 per week may be paid on a weekly basis or in two lump payments.

The scheme will also be expanded in January, adding a further 81,000 households with a new means test for people over 70.

The new means test for over 70s will increase the weekly cut-off point to €200 above the weekly Contributory State Pension rate.