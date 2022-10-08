Sat, 08 Oct, 2022 - 08:58

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

An explosion at a service station in Co Donegal is widely covered across the national newspapers on Saturday, including images from the scene.

The Irish Examiner's headline reports three people were killed in the blast, however, gardaí confirmed early on Saturday that the death toll has since increased to seven as the search operation continues.

The Irish Times also covers the major emergency response which continued into the late hours of Friday.

The paper also reports that EU leaders are set to move towards gas price caps.

The Echo meanwhile carries an image of Cork City's celebrations following their First Division title win over Wexford which will see them up to the Premier Division next season.

'Call to resolve water supply issues ASAP' is the paper's main story, following calls from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that issues with Cork's "at-risk" drinking water supplies must be resolved "as soon as possible".

The Irish Daily Star uses the word 'carnage' to describe the devastating blast in Co Donegal, while the Irish Daily Sun labels it: 'Blast Horror'.

In Britain, the latest misconduct allegation in the Conservative Party and its aftermath is splashed among Saturday’s mastheads.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all lead on the sacking of trade minister Conor Burns after an allegation of misconduct.

Meanwhile, iWeekend and the Daily Express report on arguments in Liz Truss’s cabinet over the energy crisis and “Brexit freedoms”.

FT Weekend writes that the British government is pressing ahead with a plan to cap the revenue of renewable electricity generators due to soaring wholesale power prices.

The Times reports the British prime minister is planning to “simplify” the subsidised childcare system and considering giving money directly to families.

Elsewhere, The Sun splashes on an exclusive report that the resident doctor on This Morning is being investigated over alleged sexual misconduct.

The Daily Mirror writes that only one in five people over the age of 50 has had their booster Covid-19 vaccine.

The Daily Mail says a new NHS diet based on soups and shakes can reverse type two diabetes.

And the Daily Star says Britons are stockpiling candles in fear of energy blackouts.

