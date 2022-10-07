Pedestrian fatally injured in road traffic collision in Co Laois

A woman in her 50s has died in a road traffic collision in Stradbally, Co Laois.

A car collided with two pedestrians in the Dunamaise area of Stradbally after 1pm on Friday.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem is expected to be conducted at a later date.

The other pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the car involved in this collision were uninjured.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.