Emergency services continue to respond to scene of explosion in Co Donegal

Fiachra Gallagher

Letterkenny University Hospital has moved to a Major Emergency Situation following an explosion at a petrol station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Emergency services have been rescuing people from the rubble. Letterkenny University Hospital is urging the public not to come to the emergency department.

Speaking from the scene, TD Pearse Doherty told RTÉ News that there were people trapped inside the rubble.

"This is something that's your worst nightmare," he said.

"This is a quite village, a very close-knit village, this is the only shop in the town, it's the petrol station, it's the deli counter, it's the post office, it's where the hairdresser is.

"At a 3:15pm this afternoon, a massive explosion that could be heard for miles around ripped right through this building.

"It's very sober here, there's silent prayers being said, there's people still trapped within the building, emergency service are doing everything that they can to remove the rubble.

"People are being airlifted away to our hospitals in the region, but this is a dark, dark cloud of the entire community of Creeslough and further afield today as this scene unfolds before us.

"This is a dark, dark day for this community," Mr Doherty said.

The hospital said it was treating a number of people with immediate needs following the incident at around 4pm this afternoon in Creeslough.

Footage online appears to show wreckage to a petrol station, shop and block of apartments.