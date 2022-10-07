Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:49

Explosion destroys service station in Co Donegal, 'multiple injured people' in hospital

The explosion happened in apartments above a shop in the village of Creeselough.
An explosion has destroyed a service station in Co Donegal.

It happened in apartments above a shop in the village of Creeselough.

It is understood that a number of people were injured and are now being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention.

"The hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.

"We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NOW doc service in the first instance.

"NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands."

The incident just after 3pm has resulted in a major collapse at an Applegreen Service Station.

Roads into the village have been cordoned off.

