Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 20:24

Fingal Council approves 348 apartments for Blanchardstown

Fingal County Council has given the go-ahead for a 348-unit apartment scheme as part of a mixed use development for Blanchardstown
Fingal Council approves 348 apartments for Blanchardstown

Gordon Deegan

Fingal County Council has given the go-ahead for a 348-unit apartment scheme as part of a mixed use development for Blanchardstown.

The scheme by the BNY Mellon owned Blanche Retail Nominees Ltd includes six apartment blocks ranging up to 13 storeys in height on a site that is currently used for car-parking beside Blanchardstown library.

The scheme also includes five commercial units and community facilities along with the extension of an existing multi-storey car-park from four to six levels to facilitate the development.

The original apartment scheme was made up of 44 studios, 132 one-bed apartments, 155 two-bed apartments and 21 three-bed apartments before the council ordered the omission of four units.

The council has granted planning permission after concluding that the O’Mahony Pike designed scheme would help consolidate Blanchardstown town centre and provide residential development close to existing services and facilities.

The planning report which recommended that planning permission be granted concluded that the scheme would provide a satisfactory standard of residential amenity and would not unduly impact on the amenities of the area.

Creations of jobs

Mary Rose O’Shea on behalf of a TGI Friday firm and a separate Leisureplex business at Blanchardstown lodged two separate third party one-page submissions with the council advising that the companies she was representing were making the observations “thereby reserving our rights to make an objection to the planning decision on the project”.

Planning documents lodged with the application state that the construction of the mixed use scheme will involve the direct creation of up to 450 jobs over a 24 to 30-month period and an additional 50 jobs.

Planning consultant on the project, John Spain stated that the proposed heights of the apartment blocks “are considered to be justified in the context of national planning policy and specifically the urban development and building height guidelines which seek to increase building heights and densities in our towns and cities”.

Mr Spain stated that the “proposed residential led development will deliver a high quality scheme of an appropriate scale and density which is sensitive to existing surrounding context and development potential of adjacent lands”.

Mr Spain further contended that the scheme “will optimise the use of the site and ensure a sustainable development at an appropriate location in close proximity to a range of services and public transport facilities”.

More in this section

Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween
Jail for man who procured handgun used to shoot Sinead Connolly in front of her daughter Jail for man who procured handgun used to shoot Sinead Connolly in front of her daughter
Cork gardaí warn of painting scams Cork gardaí warn of painting scams
dublinblanchardstownfingal county councilapartment schemeaprtments
Clare man pleads guilty to murder of partner by kicking her to death at a public toilet

Clare man pleads guilty to murder of partner by kicking her to death at a public toilet

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more