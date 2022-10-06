Teenager charged in relation to serious assault at Electric Picnic

James Cox

A male, aged in his late teens, has been charged in relation to a serious assault at the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, on Friday, September 2nd.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, October 27th at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.