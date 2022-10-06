Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 18:16

Teenager charged in relation to serious assault at Electric Picnic

A male, aged in his late teens, has been charged in relation to a serious assault at the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, on Friday, September 2nd
Teenager charged in relation to serious assault at Electric Picnic

James Cox

A male, aged in his late teens, has been charged in relation to a serious assault at the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, on Friday, September 2nd.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged last night and released on bail to appear before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, October 27th at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween Gardaí to crack down on illegal fireworks in run up to Halloween
Jail for man who procured handgun used to shoot Sinead Connolly in front of her daughter Jail for man who procured handgun used to shoot Sinead Connolly in front of her daughter
Cork gardaí warn of painting scams Cork gardaí warn of painting scams
gardailaoisstradballyelectric picnicportlaoise garda station
Clare man pleads guilty to murder of partner by kicking her to death at a public toilet

Clare man pleads guilty to murder of partner by kicking her to death at a public toilet

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more