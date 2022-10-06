Two sets of Irish twins strut up a storm at Gucci's show in Milan

Sarah Slater

Two sets of Irish twin models are strutting up a storm in the fashion world after they appeared at top couture fashion house Gucci’s recent Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan's fashion week.

Sisters Cadhla and Sadhbh O'Reilly from Kildare and Mallaidh “Mally” and Kitty Kielthy from Wexford town took part in Milan Fashion week last week for Gucci's Alessandro Michele.

The fashion designer’s Twinsburg Spring/Summer 2023 collection showcased 68 pairs of identical models on the runway.

The Nigerian-Irish O'Reilly twins got into modelling when they were fifth year students in Secondary school.

The twins attend Maynooth University where Cadhla studies business and law, while Sadbh is pursuing a course in geography, economics and politics.

The Kielthy twins are also third-level students. Mally attends University of Limerick and is studying Business and Kitty, is a Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences student in UCC.

All four girls, are aged 21, and each of them have been modelling for several years and have taken part in high profile clothing and footwear campaigns for high profile brands such as Birkenstock, fashion houses, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce and Gabbana

It was through several modelling agencies such as the well known Premier agency that the invite came to audition for the Gucci show and the 68 sets of twins were chosen from a 100 twins shortlisted from around the world.

The Kielthy sisters wore matching tailored tan suits with statement oversized lapels paired with black loafers and aviator-style sunglasses.

The O’Reillys were teamed up in blue oriental-style dresses with fringed gloves, cheetah print boots, face chains and sparkling teddy bear bags.

All four girls underwent intense backstage training in the lead up to the Fashion Show and all said they were "thrilled" and had a "very memorable" time while taking part.