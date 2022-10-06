Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 16:10

Minister to write to Irish dancing governing body following competition-fixing allegations

The CLRG, the largest Irish dancing body in the world, has appointed a retired judge to investigate reports of cheating in its competitions, or feiseanna.
Fiachra Gallagher

Minister for the Arts Catherine Martin has said that she will write to An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) to "seek assurances" after allegations of competition-fixing within the organisation emerged this week.

Speaking to RTÉ News on Thursday, Ms Martin said that she welcomed a pending investigation into the allegations.

"I welcome the fact that we have a retired judge investigating these matters, I think that's very important," she said.

"I will also be writing to the organisation involved, to seek assurances that they are taking every step necessary to restore confidence, for families right across the world, that their children, their young people are being treated fairly."

Earlier, Leo Varadkar said the allegations should be fully investigated avoid "reputational harm" to Ireland.

In a statement issued to The Irish Times, the CLRG said: "Due to the potential extent of such allegations — and to ensure fairness, transparency and thoroughness — the services of an independent former judge of the Court of Appeal have been engaged to oversee and supervise the immediate investigation into these matters.

"They will have full and open access to the resources and records of CLRG. The process will no doubt be difficult and arduous, but this grossly unethical behaviour must be eliminated from our competitions, dance schools and governing organisations.

"Any registered member found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to due and full process under our published Disciplinary Procedures as can be found here.

“This process has already started and the principles of natural justice apply. To ensure the integrity of the process and until it is complete, no further comments will be made."

