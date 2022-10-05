Fourth boy (15) faces judge over ramming of Garda car in Cherry Orchard

Tom Tuite

A fourth teenager has been charged over the ramming of a Garda car in Ballyfermot, Dublin and was released on bail with conditions on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident on the evening of September 19th went viral on social media, with the footage showing a collision between the official Garda vehicle and another car as on-lookers cheered.

Gardaí commenced an investigation into the matter and have made five arrests.

On Tuesday, three boys charged with related offences were granted bail with strict terms by the Dublin Children's Court.

Gardaí arrested another schoolboy (15) on Tuesday and brought him to Clondalkin Garda station.

They charged him with unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue, dangerous driving, in a manner including speed, at Cherry Orchard Avenue, and criminal damage to a garda car at the same location.

The teen, who cannot be named as he is a minor, was held at the station overnight and brought before the Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Bail

Detective Garda Ronan Coffey told District Court president Judge Paul Kelly that the boy was charged in the presence of his mother. She also came to the hearing along with another family member.

There was no objection to bail, but the detective asked the court to impose conditions, including a curfew and to engage in a bail supervision scheme.

The detective explained that twice he had gone to the boy's home at 7 am, but he was not there.

However, the defendant's solicitor Lorraine Stephens objected to those terms, adding that the teenager went to a Garda station a day later.

She argued that including the boy in bail supervision was unnecessary as it was only appropriate for young people who struggle to obey conditions.

Ms Stephens pointed out that he had no prior criminal convictions and never had bail terms.

The solicitor added his family felt "overwhelmed" with the intervention of services which were "not necessary at this stage". However, she said the boy was interested in sports and planned to get involved in a club.

Judge Kelly held that it was premature to include those terms but added others with consent from the defence.

The teenager was granted legal aid and ordered to have no contact with the co-defendants, attend school and stay out of the Ballyfermot area.

'Cross the road'

His mother raised concerns that her son could bump into one of the co-defendants on his way to school, but the judge stressed in that case, he must "cross the road".

Judge Kelly warned him directly that if he broke the order, "bail could be revoked, and you would be detained until your trial".

The boy, like his co-defendants, has not yet indicated a plea and spoke only once to confirm he understood.

He will appear again on November 15th with the other boys who are aged 14-15. The case will be listed for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A second 15-year-old boy is accused of unlawful use of a stolen car at Cedarbrook Avenue and using or being a passenger in another stolen car on the same date. He is also charged with dangerous driving at Cherry Orchard Avenue and criminal damage to the Garda car.

One 14-year-old is accused of being a passenger in the two alleged stolen vehicles at Cedarbrook Avenue. At the same time, the other boy is charged with unlawfully travelling as a passenger in one of the two cars.

On Tuesday, their parents were present for the proceedings and the court granted them legal aid.

The judge noted there was no Garda objection to bail with conditions but held that only one of them must obey a curfew.

They must attend school or bail supervision programmes and remain contactable by mobile phone, and two of the accused must stay out of the Ballyfermot area.

The judge noted they had "no business" being in the area.

Judge Kelly also warned them they must be of good behaviour and not be in control of any motor vehicles. He added that breaking bail terms risked them being held in custody.

A fifth boy has been referred to the juvenile youth diversion programme which will decide if he is suitable for their youth crime diversion scheme as an alternative to a court prosecution.

The two officers in the rammed Garda car have since signed off work and are receiving support.