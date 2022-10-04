Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 09:25

Government to oppose Sinn Féin motion on scrapping concrete levy

The Government is set to oppose a Sinn Féin motion calling for the new concrete levy to be scrapped
James Cox

The Government is set to oppose a Sinn Féin motion calling for the new concrete levy to be scrapped.

The new tax is going to add thousands to the cost of building a new home.

Last night Government sources began circulating old speeches from Sinn Féin TDs in which they called for those responsible for the mica and pyrite scandals to pay towards the redress scheme.

They say that now the Government has brought one in, Sinn Féin is opposing with it and blowing with the wind.

However, Sinn Féin Housing Spokesman Eoin O'Broin said his issue is with the structure of the tax which will add at least €1,600 to the cost of building a three bed semi-detached house.

