Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 06:45

Cyclist seriously injured in collision in Co Sligo

The incident occurred on the N4 at the Collooney roundabout on Sunday
A cyclist is in serious condition following a road traffic collision in Co Sligo on Sunday.

The female cyclist, aged in her 70s, was involved in a collision with a car on the N4 at Collooney roundabout around midday on Sunday.

The woman was taken to Sligo University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

A technical examination was carried out and the road closed to traffic for a period.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or road users who have video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071-915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line of 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

