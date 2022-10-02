Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 12:32

Poll: No budget bounce for coalition as Sinn Féin enjoys strong lead

Sinn Féin is 16 points ahead of nearest challenger Fine Gael which is unchanged on 21 per cent in the latest political opinion poll
James Cox

Sinn Féin is 16 points ahead of nearest challenger Fine Gael which is unchanged on 21 per cent in the latest political opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has seen its highest rating in the Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent at 37 per cent.

There's been no budget bounce for the coalition as Fianna Fáil has risen by just one to 17 per cent, in the wake of its 80th Ard Fheis.

The Green Party is up two to 4 per cent, which means the coalition is on 42 per cent, just five ahead of Sinn Féin.

People Before Profit/Solidarty is down one to 4 per cent, while the Social Democrats have seen support slip by one to 3 per cent, with Labour and Aontú both unchanged on 3 per cent.

The poll was carried out between September 30th and October 1st, in a sample of 1,254 people.

