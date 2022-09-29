Automatic Plastics announce 80 new jobs as part of multi-million euro Wicklow expansion

A Wicklow-based plastic manufacturing firm is celebrating its 50th year in operation in the county by creating 80 new jobs.

Automatic Plastics (APL) will also invest millions of euro into a new expansion plan for their plant in Tinahely.

The jobs are expected to be created over the next three years and will bring the firm's total workforce to 130.

The initiative is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the announcement is a !welcome addition to Government plans to ensure jobs growth in every region of Ireland".

"For 50 years APL has provided sustainable and bespoke injection moulding of the highest standard to its clients. The company’s recent acquisition by Comar shows just how important Ireland's EU membership is for overseas investment.

"I congratulate APL and wish the company every success with its future endeavours," the Tánaiste said.

Automatic Plastics Limited, a Comar Company, @AutoPlasticsL celebrates 50 years in Tinahely Co. Wicklow with multi-million-euro expansion & plans to double in size with the creation of up to 80 new jobs https://t.co/ZnAADSObQD pic.twitter.com/qYaydVjqX5 — IDA Ireland (@IDAIRELAND) September 29, 2022

Established in 1972, Automatic Plastics specialises in custom injection moulding for pharma and medtech, providing firms in Ireland and overseas.

The company said expansion plans follow on from the recent focus on automation and bespoke solutions for clients requiring complex assembly.