Yellow weather warning issued for six western counties

Muireann Duffy

A yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for six western counties for much of Friday.

The warning will cover Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 2am to 2pm.

Met Éireann said conditions in the effected counties will become wet and windy from Thursday evening, bringing strong and gusty southerly winds.

"Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding," the forecaster added.

Heading into the weekend, conditions nationwide are set to be cloudy and overcast, with outbreaks of rain.

Maximum temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the region of 12-16 degrees.