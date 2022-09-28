Budget 2023: Sport, arts and culture measures get €1.1 billion boost

Fiachra Gallagher

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Martin and Minister of State Jack Chambers have outlined the breakdown of their department's funding allocated as part of Budget 2023.

The €1.1 billion package will provide funding for artists, the media, tourism initiatives, and sport, and will be distributed through the following measures:

Arts

The Arts Council retained its €130 million funding for a further year under the plans announced by Ms Martin.

An addition €10 million is dog-eared for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme next year. The three-year, €105 million scheme supports 2,000 creative workers working to develop and sustain their art.

And €7 million from the package will be used to create artists' spaces, and for climate adaption measures.

€2 million will go towards Culture Ireland and promoting Irish arts on a global stage. A further €2 million will go towards supporting various stakeholders in the nighttime economy.

Tourism

Tourism will also see a cash injection going forward – €30 million in additional funding will be put towards developing the industry domestically, and amongst visitors abroad through overseas marketing.

Irish Language

€8.5 million from this year's budget will go towards supporting the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

In a record media package, TG4 will receive €7.3 million, some of which will be used to launch a dedicated Irish language children's challenge.

"This new channel will include a children’s news service, entertainment and education content, drama, Irish animation, and will reflect the diverse backgrounds of children living in all parts of Ireland, but particularly in Gaeltacht and Irish speaking communities," Ms Martin said.

Media

€6 million will be put towards new schemes to support national and local journalism: Courts Reporting and Local Democracy Reporting. This investment is complemented by the abolition of VAT on newspapers and digital publication, announced on Tuesday by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue.

A total of €15 million will be allocated to support public service broadcasting.

Sports

Sports Ireland were allocated €8 million: "To support high-level performance sport, develop a new coaching fund, grow participation at all levels, and deliver first-ever national swimming strategy."

"We are allocating funds to Sport Ireland to continue the support for elite athletes as they prepare for the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in 2024 on the back of phenomenal recent success at the highest level across a range of sports," Mr Chambers said.

The funding will also be used to roll out more 'SportForAll' initiatives: programmes where people are encourage to partake in sports regardless of age, ability or background.

The funding will also be used in part of "to consider and host major sporting competitions here including Euro 2028, the 2027 Ryder Cup and the 2030 Cricket World Cup".

Cost-of-Living

A €60 million fund will help sports clubs, the arts sector and Gaeltacht facilities tackle rising energy bills heading into the winter, in a special cost-of-living package.

The announced allocations will work in tandem with general cost-of-living measures taken in Budget 2023 to support sectors under her jurisdiction, Ms Martin said.