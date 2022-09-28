Ryanair to create additional 2,000 Irish jobs by 2030

Ryanair has announced it will create 2,000 new jobs in Ireland by the year 2030, with the airline's chief executive Eddie Wilson adding the company is embarking on a "new decade of growth and investment" in the country.

As well as creating 2,000 new jobs – including pilots, cabin crew, IT developers and engineers – the company are investing €20 billion in "new technology aircraft", and opening a €50 million training facility in Santry.

The news comes after a report published by PwC on Wednesday was hailed by Ryanair chiefs, after it confirmed the "enormous contribution" made by the company to the Irish economy.

The report was published as Ryanair celebrate 35 years of investment in the Irish economy.

Speaking on the news, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ryanair was one of the world's "most innovative airlines" and a "formidable Irish company".

"There’s more good news today with Ryanair’s commitment to grow its Irish passenger numbers to 30 million per annum, to create over 2,000 new high-skill jobs and invest further in its seven airports in Ireland.

"We can be proud of Ryanair as an Irish company and as a driving force for change," he said.

Mr Wilson said that the firm was aiming to grow its Irish traffic from 20 million passengers per annum to 30 million.

"These new guests will travel on a fleet of environmentally efficient B737 Gamechanger aircraft, which cuts fuel and CO2 emissions by 16 per cent, and lowers noise by 40 per cent," he said.

"We call on the Irish government to pursue policies to promote low-fare connectivity, and reduce the environmental impact of air travel by pushing for urgent reform of Europe’s chronically inefficient ATC system, and opposing unfair environmental taxes which penalise the most efficient point to point flights, while exempting the most polluting long-haul and connecting flights across Europe," Mr Wilson added.