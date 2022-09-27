Budget 2023 sets major recruitment targets for gardaí and Defence Forces

Major recruitment is on the cards across the public sector following funding announced as part of Budget 2023.

Unveiling the budget allocations on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath confirmed An Garda Síochána will add up to 1,000 new recruits next year, in addition to 430 additional Garda staff.

The Irish Prison Service will also see a boost in staff numbers, while the Defence Forces will recruit approximately 400 permanent members.

#Budget2023 supports Stronger, Safer Communities



🔷 1,000 new recruits into the Garda College

🔷 More Garda overtime to help tackle anti social behaviour

🔷 22pc increase in Domestic Violence services - highest ever funding

🔷 Halving SEO costs to help the night time economy pic.twitter.com/dBWxRw8Sn2 — Helen McEntee TD (@HMcEntee) September 27, 2022

The Department of Health's budget included funds to expand the health system's numbers up to 6,000 Whole-Time Equivalent (WTE) workers, while the department will also attempt to recruit additional doctors in the area of primary care.

The largest recruitment effort will be seen in education, where 660 mainstream teacher posts will be added. Funding will also enable the provision of 1,190 further Special Needs Assistants (SNAs) and an extra 680 special education teachers.

As part of continuing efforts to bolster the State's Data Protection Commission, a recruitment process will be undertaken with the aim of increasing staff numbers to 280 next year, including the appointment of two additional Data Commissioners.