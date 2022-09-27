Budget 2023: Social welfare payments rise by €12 a week, increases to Fuel Allowance

Fiachra Gallagher

Main take-aways Social welfare payments will rise across the board by €12 for working-age recipients

€12 increase in weekly payments for pensioners

Working Family Payment threshold will increase by €40

€2 increase in the weekly rate for a Qualified Child

Boosts in Fuel Allowance

Various once-off cost-of-living crisis payments

Social welfare payments across the board will rise by €12 per week for working-age recipients, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath announced on Tuesday.

Pensioners will also see a €12 boost to their welfare payments.

The Working Family Payment threshold will increase by €40, as well as a €2 weekly increase in the rate for a Qualified Child.

Effective from January 1st, the qualifying income threshold for the Fuel Allowance will increase from €120 to €200 above the relevant rate of the State Pension Contributory.

For over 70s, the weekly fuel allowance limit will rise to €500 to a single person, and €1,000 for a couple.

"The Fuel Allowance is a very effective means of targeting support at people who need help with energy bills," Mr McGrath said in the Dáil on Tuesday.

The Government will also introduce a raft of once-off cost-of-living crisis welfare payments.

Included in these payments are: a €500 lump sum for families availing of the Working Family payment, a €500 lump sum for carers, a €500 cost of disability payment and a €20 increase in the domiciliary care allowance for sick children.

As well as these payments, in October, those in receipt of a weekly social welfare payment will receive a 'Cost-of'-Living support' payment.

Top-up payments for participants of the Community Employment scheme, TÚS and Rural Social Scheme will increase to €25.

"Taken together, the measures we are rightly introducing this year and in 2023 represent very substantial State support for the most vulnerable," Mr McGrath said during his speech.