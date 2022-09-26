Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 11:37

Budget 2023: Government agrees on 25% cut to childcare costs

A 25 per cent reduction in childcare costs has been agreed for 2023 and will form a central plank of tomorrow’s €10 billion budget.
Budget 2023: Government agrees on 25% cut to childcare costs

Kenneth Fox

The Government leaders are meeting on Monday to finalise energy supports for businesses, the total increase in social welfare payments and a childcare scheme ahead of tomorrow's budget.

A 25 per cent reduction in childcare costs has been agreed for 2023 and will form a central plank of tomorrow’s €10 billion budget.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has succeeded in his bid to secure the money which will see monthly childcare costs fall on average by €200 per family.

Talks between the three coalition leaders went on well into Sunday night with sources stating that 95 per cent of budget measures have now been agreed.

However, the full details of an energy support package for small and medium-sized businesses have yet to be signed off.

The cost-of-living measure will provide payments based on a comparison of energy bills paid in 2021 with the amount businesses are now being charged. It is expected that this energy rebate will be paid out a number of times this year and next but will be time-limited to six months.

A tax credit to support renters is also on the agenda of this morning's meeting.

While across-the-board increases to all social welfare payments are expected, the leaders have yet to settle on the exact figure. It is understood that an increase somewhere between €10 and €15 per week is being discussed.

Agreement was reached at a meeting of the three party leaders in Government with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath

More in this section

Average house price in Ireland now €311,514 - Daft report Average house price in Ireland now €311,514 - Daft report
Budget 2023: €20 euro increase in social welfare payments ruled out, says Humphreys Budget 2023: €20 euro increase in social welfare payments ruled out, says Humphreys
‘Reckless’ firing of shots at house in Co Antrim condemned ‘Reckless’ firing of shots at house in Co Antrim condemned
roderic o'gormanirelandchildcare costscost of livingcoalition leadersbudget 2023energy support
Gardaí enter vacant Dublin property to remove illegal occupants

Gardaí enter vacant Dublin property to remove illegal occupants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more